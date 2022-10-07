Two international environment treaties extended by the UK to Gibraltar Environment minister John Cortes said that they are important and shows the UK's commitment to Gibraltar

The UK has extended the application of two international treaties on the environment to Gibraltar. One aims to promote the effective control of all sources of marine pollution and take all practicable steps to prevent pollution of the sea and prohibits the export of wastes or other matter to other countries for dumping or incineration at sea.

The other is the Paris Agreement on climate change, a legally-binding commitment to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Environment minister John Cortes said the extension of these important agreements demonstrates the strength of the UK's commitment to Gibraltar and its confidence in Gibraltar as a jurisdiction that is ready, willing and able to do its part as a global actor on the environment and climate change. He also said the Gibraltar government had worked hard to achieve these extensions, and he thanked all those involved.