International dance festival which attracts participants from all over Europe returns to the Rock

The annual Gibraltar International Dance Festival is returning to the John Mackintosh Theatre between 4 and 7 March 2026, an initiative organised once again by M O Productions Cultural Services. Registration is now open for dance academies to enrol in the festival, which will be divided into different age groups, including children, junior and adult.

Now in its 24th year, this competitive event is affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals. It offers various bursaries (between 150 and 750 euros) and trophies for Best Male and Female dancer, Best Choreography and Most Promising Dancer, among others.

This popular dance event, which attracts participants from all over Europe, includes categories for duos and trios, small groups and dance troupes in various dance styles.

Closing date for entries is Monday 8 December. gidf02@gmail.com