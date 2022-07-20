Entries invited for Gibraltar International Art Exhibition The winner of the top Gustavo Bacarisas Prize will walk away with £5,000 for their efforts

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting entries for the 49th Gibraltar International Art Competition.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as on 21 October 2022. A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 entry fee applicable per work. The rules state that all works must be original and not previously entered competitively.

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Wednesday 19 October 2022 from 3pm to 7pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 21 October 2022. Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from the 2nd to 12th November 2022.

Prizes:

1st - The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize - £5,000

2nd - The Jacobo Azagury Prize - £2,000

3rd - The Leni Mifsud Prize - £1,500

Best Gibraltar theme - The Rudesindo Mannia Prize - £1,000

Best young artist (16-24 yrs) - The Mario Finlayson Prize - £1,000

All the winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry form and rules are available from:

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall

Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

Email: info@culture.gi

Online: www.culture.gi