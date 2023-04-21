Incredible half-price dolphin watching on offer in Strait of Gibraltar The two-hour boat trips are available via the Oferplan web portal, a sister company of SUR in English

Dolphins, flying fish, turtles and whales bask, feed and luxuriate in the rich marine paradise between Gibraltar and Tarifa, and now is your chance to get up close and personal with these beautiful creatures.

Turmares Tarifa, a company with more than 20 years of experience dedicated to dolphin- and whale-watching in the Strait of Gibraltar, is offering a two-hour boat trip for 22.50 euros instead of 45 euros.

With this once-in-a-lifetime offer, available until 1 May, you can learn about the Strait of Gibraltar and the beautiful mammals which swim through it every day.

The price is per person (adults and children). Children under one-year-old are free.

The activity is designed for all ages and for both adults and children. People with reduced mobility and pregnant women, should consult sea conditions beforehand.

During the trip, thanks to the team of biologists, you will receive technical explanations about the seven different species of cetaceans that can be seen in the Strait of Gibraltar with a probability of more than 90 per cent.

Click here to book your trip

You must phone 956 680 741 to confirm the booking and on the day of the trip, you must be at the Turmares offices one hour before departure to exchange the voucher for the boarding card (Avd. Alcalde Juan Núñez, 3. Tarifa).

It is essential to call the company on the day of booking to confirm that the excursion will not be delayed or cancelled due to adverse weather or sea conditions.