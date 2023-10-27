Inaugural visit of P&O cruise ship MS Arvia

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

The Rock's tourism minister Christian Santos welcomed the MS Arvia on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar last week.

The Minister exchanged plaques with the ship's captain, Robert Camby, accompanied by Kevin Bossino of the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

The Arvia is part of P&O Cruises and is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British market. The vessel has a capacity for over 5,000 passengers and 1,800 crew members.