Inaugural visit of P&O cruise ship MS Arvia

Tourism
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 27 October 2023, 14:39
Compartir
The Rock's tourism minister Christian Santos welcomed the MS Arvia on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar last week.
The Minister exchanged plaques with the ship's captain, Robert Camby, accompanied by Kevin Bossino of the Gibraltar Tourist Board.
The Arvia is part of P&O Cruises and is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British market. The vessel has a capacity for over 5,000 passengers and 1,800 crew members.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.