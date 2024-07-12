Illegal tobacco intercepted on the Rock

The tobacco was discovered inside the fenders.

Gibraltar customers officers have intercepted two fenders filled with illegal tobacco.

Early on Wednesday morning this week officers on Customs boat HMC Sentinel spotted a vehicle entering Rosia Bay, delivering two large white fenders to a small Spanish-registered vessel waiting on the quayside.

The vessel was detained and searched.