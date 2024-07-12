Illegal tobacco intercepted on the Rock

Crime
Friday, 12 July 2024, 15:30
Gibraltar customers officers have intercepted two fenders filled with illegal tobacco.
Early on Wednesday morning this week officers on Customs boat HMC Sentinel spotted a vehicle entering Rosia Bay, delivering two large white fenders to a small Spanish-registered vessel waiting on the quayside.
The vessel was detained and searched.
