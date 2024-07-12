Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The tobacco was discovered inside the fenders. SUR
Illegal tobacco intercepted on the Rock
Illegal tobacco intercepted on the Rock

Gibraltar customers officers have intercepted a car carrying two fenders filled with contraband

Friday, 12 July 2024, 15:30

Gibraltar customers officers have intercepted two fenders filled with illegal tobacco.

Early on Wednesday morning this week officers on Customs boat HMC Sentinel spotted a vehicle entering Rosia Bay, delivering two large white fenders to a small Spanish-registered vessel waiting on the quayside.

The vessel was detained and searched.

