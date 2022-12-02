Historic whipping post gets new lease of life It's being restored by Gibraltar's ministry for Heritage and National Museum

Gibraltar's ministry for Heritage and National Museum have carried out restoration on the whipping post that is located outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe.

The whipping post dates back to the 18th century and was in place when the shrine was a guard house after the arrival of the British in 1704.

The damage caused by insects and the elements was extensive, and rotting wood underneath had made it unstable.

Minister for Heritage Prof John Cortes said, "The restoration of the Whipping Post is yet another example of small but important heritage projects throughout Gibraltar that highlight our commitment to its preservation."