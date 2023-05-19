Health authority head orthoptist returns from Guatemala mission

SUR in English Gibraltar. Compartir Copiar enlace

The Gibraltar Health Authority's head orthoptist, Michelle Brown, recently travelled to a school in Guatemala on a non-profit charity mission with a team of professionals working at Moorfields Eye Hospital, with the aim of testing almost 400 children who have never had an eye test for economic reasons.

The team, made up of three orthoptists, two optometrists and one ophthalmologist are all experts in paediatric eye care. Together they screened 374 children in total, of which 102 were prescribed glasses. The glasses are now being prepared in the UK, and two pairs of glasses will be provided to each child who needs them.

Michelle Brown said: "We were welcomed with open arms and it really was such a rewarding experience to see the look on the children's faces when we put up lenses to help them see clearer. They were so happy with so little, it was humbling and a great reminder of how lucky we are in Gibraltar. Most of these families would not be able to afford a pair of glasses for their children".

Director general, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, said: "The work Michelle has embarked on is truly exceptional. She is a great ambassador for the GHA who has shown true professionalism and compassion for her job. I congratulate Michelle on embarking on this great initiative and for helping those who are truly in need of it."