Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Darren Grech and Glendon Martínez. SUR
Head of Gibraltar&#039;s civil service steps down
Government

Head of Gibraltar's civil service steps down

Darren Grech is leaving for personal reasons after six years in the job and will be replaced by Glendon Martínez in January

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 29 December 2023, 17:20

Compartir

The head of the Gibraltar Civil Service, the Chief Secretary, is stepping down to spend more time with his family. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo paid tribute to the six years of service of Darren Grech in a message to Gibraltar's parliament last week.

According to Picardo's statement, Grech's daughter has recently undergone surgery in London, although she is making a speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister said, "When life throws you these circumstances it really does make one think where your priorities lie and about the debt of time one has with the core family. I entirely empathise. Darren has, therefore now asked to step down from his role as Chief Secretary."

He added that Grech will continue to work with him directly on educational projects, an area in which he previously worked.

"Given Darren's experience in the field I have wholeheartedly agreed to this believing he has earned the right to determine his own future," added Picardo

"I recruited Darren from Education following his sterling work in transforming the schooling landscape and having observed his innate ability in dealing with people and investing in them."

New appointment

The new Chief Secretary, who will be responsible for overseeing the running of government on the Rock will be Glendon Martínez, who starts on 1 January. Previously from the private sector, Martínez has recently been overseeing changes to the Royal Gibraltar Post Office.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Driest year on the Costa del Sol since at least 1872 draws to a close
  2. 2 High-speed train tickets from just eight euros go on sale in Spain
  3. 3 Malaga is in the 'Top 5' of the most sought after destinations for New Year's Eve
  4. 4 Free tickets for Spain's local and medium-distance trains available from tomorrow
  5. 5 Malaga's Three Kings parade sparks racism row
  6. 6 Flu, Covid and bronchiolitis cases almost double in Andalucía during lead-up to Christmas
  7. 7 Fuengirola rolls out new digital bus stops to improve service information
  8. 8 Malaga gets ready to see in the New Year in style
  9. 9 Malaga's Fiesta Mayor de Verdiales, a lively musical tradition
  10. 10 This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad