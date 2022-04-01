Guests celebrate in style the topping-out of the exciting Marina Club project The new waterfront residential development will be completed by May 2023, and all of the units have already been sold

The Marina Club Gibraltar, the latest waterfront residential development by Fairhomes, celebrated its successful structural completion last Friday with what is known as a 'topping out ceremony'.

The Marina Club project consists of 144 waterfront rental apartments, comprising over 10,000 square metres of residential space in five detached three-storey buildings, just a two-minute walk away from the World Trade Center Gibraltar and ten minutes from the airport and the border with Spain. It is due to be completed by the end of May 2023, but all the units have already been sold.

Around 100 guests attended the celebration of the last structural beam being put in place and enjoyed cava, canapés and a cake depicting the Marina Club. They included the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel, and chief minister Fabian Picardo.