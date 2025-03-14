Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
Gibraltar marks Commonwealth Day with the Together We Thrive theme

SUR in English

Friday, 14 March 2025, 13:29

Last Monday, Commonwealth Day was marked across 56 member countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Americas, the Pacific and Europe. This year's theme, Together We Thrive, aimed to reflect the unity among over 2.5 billion people worldwide.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia discussed the values and principles that unite Commonwealth nations and highlighted Gibraltar's role in the organisation.

Garcia shared that he had attended meetings at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, where the role of Gibraltar was discussed. He also met with key figures within the organisation to explore future collaborations.

Garcia emphasised the Government's focus on developing exchanges in the areas of youth and young people. He outlined the importance of strengthening ties and fostering cooperation for the future.

