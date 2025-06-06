Gibraltar's EU Treaty meetings ongoing in London

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 6 June 2025, 09:51 Compartir

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia were in London this week to continue negotiations on a treaty aimed at securing Gibraltar's future relationship with the European Union.

They were joined by Attorney General Michael Llamas, Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez, and the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels, Daniel D'Amato, as part of the Gibraltar delegation.

The meetings form part of ongoing discussions taking place at multiple levels between all relevant parties.