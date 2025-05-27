Gibraltar's tourism minister hosts cruise industry leaders at prestigious Travel Weekly event

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 14:58 Compartir

Gibraltar’s Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, addressed leading figures from the global cruise industry this week at Travel Weekly’s exclusive Cruise Leaders Dinner, held on the eve of the CLIA Annual Conference in Southampton.

The invitation-only dinner, now a fixture in the cruise industry calendar, has been supported by the Gibraltar Tourist Board since its inception three years ago. The event welcomed executives from both the UK and the USA, including Katie McAlister, President of Cunard; Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn Cruise Line; and Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises. Also in attendance were the UK Managing Directors of Ambassador Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Marella Cruises and Silversea.

During his address, Minister Santos presented Gibraltar’s vision for sustainable tourism and highlighted the potential of the Rock’s flagship attractions as future additions to cruise line shore excursion offerings. He emphasised Gibraltar’s continued commitment to developing the sector in a responsibly managed environment.

Supporting Minister Santos were Tracey Poggio, UK head of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, and Adriana Lopez, media and marketing executive. Both participated in the three-day CLIA conference, which saw a record attendance of 850 travel agents.

Speaking at the close of the week, Minister Santos said: “This event has become an important marketing opportunity for Gibraltar to develop its relationships across our cruise industry partners. It is an opportunity to deliver at first hand the great strides Gibraltar is taking in its marketing and infrastructure to remain a growing and leading Mediterranean Port. It was reassuring to receive such heartening feedback on the night from key figures in this valuable community.”