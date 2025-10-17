Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mass inside of the refurbished chapel. SUR
Religion

Gibraltar's Mount Alvernia marks reopening of chapel with a special service

The Bishop of Gibraltar held the mass, attended by government officials and local residents, last Sunday

Anya Soares

Gibraltar

Friday, 17 October 2025, 18:01

The Roman Catholic Chapel at Mount Alvernia in Gibraltar has been fully refurbished as a result of the efforts of the Elderly Residential Services (ERS) and students at the Gibraltar Government Training Centre.

To inaugurate the chapel’s reopening, the bishop of Mount Alvernia held its first mass on Sunday 12 October. Gibraltar's minister for health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the minister for equality, employment, culture and tourism, Christian Santos, all attended the special service.

Additionally, the ERS invited local residents, their relatives, staff, members of the Friends of Mount Alvernia Committee, and other dignitaries to celebrate the occasion at the restored chapel.

Gemma Arias-Vasquez speaking to the attendees

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, reflected on the event: “Residents at Mount Alvernia greatly appreciate being able to return to their sanctuary, which has been closed during the refurbishment works. The chapel is a focal point of our community of elders, and we are delighted that they can once again find peace and solace in this cherished space, with such a special service led by the Bishop.”

Christian Santos expressed gratitude to the apprentices at the training centre for "for restoring this beautiful church for the benefit of all the residents at no cost to the taxpayer".

Arias-Vasquez also shared this sentiment, and further commented that the church "will continue to bring great comfort and spiritual strength to all who use it".

