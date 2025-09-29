Gibraltar's Llanito language featured in major Brussels conference

SUR in English Monday, 29 September 2025, 13:21 Share

Gibraltar's distinctive Llanito language took centre stage at an international conference in Brussels focused on regenerating minority languages through lifelong learning and the arts.

The event, titled Regenerating Minority Languages through Lifelong Learning and the Arts, was co-organised by Gibraltar House in Brussels alongside the representative offices of the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Northern Ireland, Puglia, Norway, Scotland and Wales.

The conference brought together policymakers, academics and artists to discuss ideas and best practices in language regeneration from their respective jurisdictions and, where possible, draw examples from the rich cultural heritage on display.

Representing Gibraltar's efforts to regenerate the Llanito language was Professor Brechtje Post from the University of Cambridge. Professor Post is an expert in phonetics and has been an integral part of the University of Cambridge team conducting ongoing research into Llanito. The same team collaborated with the Government previously in the production of an exhibition and a booklet on Llanito last year. Davina Barbara of Gibraltar Cultural Services also participated.

Professor Post and Davina Barbara took part in a closed roundtable of experts where they shared the progress made in Gibraltar regarding Llanito regeneration efforts. The roundtable was followed by a public evening discussion where Professor Post participated in an exchange about Creative Arts in Language Revitalisation. There she had the opportunity to highlight the work being done by Gibraltar's talented artists, writers, and poets who express themselves and publish in Llanito. The numerous initiatives that the Government and Gibraltar Cultural Services have made to support Llanito language regeneration through the arts were also referenced.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia CMG, said: "We are delighted that the Llanito language was featured in an event in the heart of Brussels. It is a further example of the commitment this Government has made towards the regeneration of Llanito. I would like to sincerely thank Professor Post for her participation at the event and the team at the University of Cambridge for all their efforts towards supporting Llanito regeneration and revitalisation efforts ."