Gibraltar's gambling division attends Olympic Committee and UEFA workshop

A representative from the Gibraltar Gambling Division has attended a workshop hosted by the International Olympic Committee and UEFA in Lausanne, Switzerland.

This meeting was an opportunity for all stakeholders, including gambling regulators, to discuss a coordinated strategy to identify suspicious betting activity and to prevent match (competition) fixing on a proactive basis.