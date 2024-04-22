Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Gibraltar&#039;s gambling division attends Olympic Committee and UEFA workshop
Betting

Gibraltar's gambling division attends Olympic Committee and UEFA workshop

The meeting was an opportunity for all stakeholders to discuss a coordinated strategy to identify suspicious betting activity and to prevent match (competition) fixing

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 22 April 2024, 09:47

Compartir

A representative from the Gibraltar Gambling Division has attended a workshop hosted by the International Olympic Committee and UEFA in Lausanne, Switzerland.

This meeting was an opportunity for all stakeholders, including gambling regulators, to discuss a coordinated strategy to identify suspicious betting activity and to prevent match (competition) fixing on a proactive basis.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena residents take town hall to court about the racket from town's Club de Raqueta
  2. 2 Water for a year for 1m people pours into reservoirs but drought remains
  3. 3 Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'
  4. 4 Malaga's pet abandonment figures are in line with the rest of Spain, but way higher than the most conscientious EU nations
  5. 5 'Within kissing distance': Post-Brexit EU agreement 'very, very close' after talks in Brussels last week
  6. 6 Marbella gun crime: investigation, arrests and a plan
  7. 7 Spanish royals' official Netherlands visit sees Queen take a seat
  8. 8 This is the Malaga province village where you can sample local goats' cheese and honey this weekend
  9. 9 Happy sweet sixteen to Yorkshire Linen Beds and More
  10. 10 The menopause guru helping women in the Axarquía

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad