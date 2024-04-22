Gibraltar's gambling division attends Olympic Committee and UEFA workshop

Betting
Monday, 22 April 2024, 09:47
A representative from the Gibraltar Gambling Division has attended a workshop hosted by the International Olympic Committee and UEFA in Lausanne, Switzerland.
This meeting was an opportunity for all stakeholders, including gambling regulators, to discuss a coordinated strategy to identify suspicious betting activity and to prevent match (competition) fixing on a proactive basis.
