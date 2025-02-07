Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The tunnel complex contains artifacts from WWII. SUR
Gibraltar&#039;s fully renovated WWII tunnel complex exhibition officially opened
Heritage

Gibraltar's fully renovated WWII tunnel complex exhibition officially opened

Exhibits include original footage on the drilling of the tunnels and information on events at the time, including newspaper cuttings and artifacts

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:34

The fully renovated World War II Tunnel complex in Gibraltar was officially opened last Friday by the Minister for Environment and Heritage John Cortes and the Minister for Tourism and Culture Christian Santos.

The complex provides an immersive experience featuring many aspects of World War II and its connections with Gibraltar. Exhibits include original footage on the drilling of the tunnels and information on events at the time, including newspaper cuttings and artifacts. There is a section on WWII espionage and a display featuring the evacuation of Gibraltarians.

The project has been undertaken by Wright Tech Ltd, overseen by the Government Archaeologist and the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council.

This is the first 'new' site for some years, but work has also started on the Moorish Castle and the Northern Defences, with work in other areas due to be announced soon. Minister for Environment and Heritage John Cortes, said: "This world class exhibition will be popular with residents and visitors alike. It is like no other exhibition in Gibraltar but is just the first of many improvements to our heritage assets in the current initiative."

