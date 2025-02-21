Gibraltar's Chief Minister visits Madrid to discuss future relationship with EU

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fabian Picardo. SUR
Politics

The meetings focused on the Rock's position regarding ongoing negotiations with Spain and the EU well as other key issues

SUR in English

Madrid

Friday, 21 February 2025, 11:29

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo has been in Madrid this week for a series of meetings with representatives from across the political spectrum. The discussions focused on Gibraltar's position regarding the ongoing negotiations on its future relationship with the European Union, as well as other key issues.

Picardo was also due to be interviewed live on Spanish national broadcaster TVE's late-night current affairs programme La Noche en 24 Horas on Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, Picardo addressed the Association of Foreign Correspondents in Madrid, providing journalists from major international media outlets with insights into Gibraltar's efforts to secure a post-Brexit agreement.

Additionally, the chief minister held meetings with several Spanish parliamentary groups as part of his discussions on Gibraltar's future relations with Spain and the European Union.

As part of his visit, Picardo met with Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), Spain's largest trade union, to emphasise the importance of securing a mutually beneficial agreement that safeguards the rights of cross-border workers.

