Gibraltar waives postal charges to people with friends and family in Ukraine The Royal Gibraltar Post Office is also offering free postage for humanitarian aid parcels which weigh less than five kilos

People in Gibraltar who have friends and family in Ukraine can now send letters, registered mail and parcels to them free of charge. The Royal Gibraltar Post Office is also offering free postage for humanitarian aid parcels which weigh less than five kilos. All post to Ukraine must be sent from the post office in Main Street.

Parcels will need to have a completed Custom Declaration form listing their contents, but Post Office staff can assist with this.

Gibraltar's Minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani, says this is another example and further demonstration that Gibraltar stands close with Ukraine. "We will do everything possible to show our support and are working closely with different departments to identify all the ways to make this happen. Communicating with friends and families during these difficult moments is crucial and we will therefore do everything that we can to help," he says.