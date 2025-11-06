Gibraltar Tourist Board earns historic nomination at Travel Weekly Globe Awards

SUR in English Thursday, 6 November 2025, 12:38 Share

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has achieved a significant milestone with its first-ever nomination at the Travel Weekly Globe Travel Awards 2025, securing a place in the Best Tourist Board category at what is widely regarded as one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious travel industry events.

The nomination marks a breakthrough moment for the British Overseas Territory, reflecting its growing reputation and strengthened relationships within the UK travel trade. Often dubbed the "Oscars of the travel industry," the Globe Awards recognise outstanding achievement across the tourism sector, with winners selected by thousands of travel agents and industry professionals throughout the United Kingdom.

The recognition follows an intensive year of engagement by the Gibraltar Tourist Board, which has significantly expanded its presence across the UK through an extensive programme of roadshows, conferences, and trade events. The destination has maintained active involvement with major industry bodies including CLIA, ABTA and regional associations, positioning Gibraltar as both a compelling visitor destination and a reliable industry partner.

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, described the nomination as "a proud and emotional moment for Gibraltar," crediting the achievement to the dedication of the Gibraltar Tourist Board team and the support of UK travel trade partners.

"Together we have shown that Gibraltar is so much more than a destination. It is an experience that consistently exceeds expectations," Santos said.

The minister highlighted that the recognition comes during a period of momentum for Gibraltar's tourism sector, with ongoing investments in infrastructure, culture, and visitor experiences. He also noted that progress toward a potential UK-EU treaty could bring enhanced connectivity and cross-border collaboration opportunities.

"Gibraltar is a place that continues to surprise and inspire every time you visit," Santos added, emphasising the destination's unique position as both authentically Mediterranean and proudly British.