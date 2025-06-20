Tourism
Gibraltar tourist board attends MedCruise Assembly
Members of the Gibraltar Tourist Board participated in the 66th MedCruise General Assembly in Cartagena, from 10 to 13 June, which brought together global cruise industry stakeholders.
GTB engaged in meetings and workshops to strengthen relationships with cruise operators and promote Gibraltar as a premier destination, focusing on sustainable tourism initiatives.
