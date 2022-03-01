Gibraltar takes further measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russian aircraft have been banned from Gibraltar's airspace and last night the iconic Moorish castle was lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine flag, to show support for the country and its people

Gibraltar has taken measures in recent days in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including banning Russian aircraft from its air space. The government announced yesterday that "no aircraft owned, chartered or operated by a person connected with Russia are permitted to land at Gibraltar's airport, in accordance with actions being taken by the United Kingdom and European Union following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine".

This followed on from an announcement over the weekend that Ukraine nationals would not need a visa to enter Gibraltar, with clarification later from the government that they would be subject to standard security checks at the border, and those with a valid Schengen multiple entry visa or Schengen residence will not be subject to advanced security checks.

The Ukraine flag has been flying over No. 6 Convent Place, Gibraltar's equivalent to 10 Downing Street, all weekend and last night the iconic Moorish castle was lit up in blue and yellow, the colour of the Ukraine flag, to show support for the country and its people.