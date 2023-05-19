Gibraltar senior netball squad win gold

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

The Gibraltar Netball Association's Senior squad have returned home from Cardiff having won gold in the Europe Netball Open Challenge Division 2. The team met with Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, on Monday afternoon at Nº6 Convent Place where he congratulated them for their outstanding performance.

"The result of the senior squad in Cardiff is absolutely magnificent. We had no doubt whatsoever that the team would excel, but huge congratulations are in order for winning the gold medal for Gibraltar. I look forward to seeing what is next for the Campions. As they have shown, Gibraltarian women really fly the Rock's sporting flag high!"