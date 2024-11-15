Gibraltar regiment fires 21 gun salute for the King's birthday

Royalty
Friday, 15 November 2024, 16:16
On Thursday this week the Royal Gibraltar Regiment's Headquarters Company held a Royal Gun Salute in honour of King Charles' birthday.
The event began with a formal reception for Minister Nigel Feetham, hosted by the Regiment's Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Moore.
At precisely midday, Major Smith, the Gun Position Officer, signalled for the first of the twenty-one rounds to be fired.
