Gibraltar proclaims King Charles III as monarch and head of state As RGP officers assist the Metropolitan Police in UK in the days before the Queen's funeral, people in Gibraltar have been paying their tributes

King Charles III was officially proclaimed the monarch and head of state of Gibraltar in a ceremony which took place on Sunday. The Governor, Sir David Steel, read the proclamation, which was followed by a 21-gun salute and a rendition of God Save the King.

Gibraltar has been in mourning ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8 September. A book of condolences was placed in the foyer of The Convent, which is the residence of the Governor, and has been available for members of the public to sign every day from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Today, Friday 16 September, is the last chance for people to add their message and signature.

At the request of the UK, six police officers from Gibraltar flew to London this week to assist the Metropolitan Police with arrangements in the days leading up to the Queen's funeral. They were sworn in so they would have exactly the same powers as officers who are part of the Metropolitan force, but wore their RGP uniforms as a sign of representing Gibraltar. They are expected to be in ceremonial attire on Monday when they line the route for the funeral cortège.

On Thursday, chief minister Fabian Picardo paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during an Anglican Service of Remembrance at Holy Trinity cathedral, saying "the move by Lords and MPs in London to record her for posterity as Elizabeth the Faithful may be the best epitaph of all...A fitting epitaph beyond faith, just like we were Her Rock beyond much more than just geology. Rest in eternal peace dear, faithful, Sovereign. Your faithful people of The Rock will forever mourn your passing. God Save The King".