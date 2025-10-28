Gibraltar post-punk band to rock on the rock

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 16:18 Share

The Gibraltar band Cedar are to play their final gig of the year at the Rock on the Rock music venue (41 Town Range) on Saturday 1 November.

The five-piece band, formed in Gibraltar in 2022, have built up a strong following in Gibraltar, and in the UK, performing concerts in Brighton, London and Manchester.

The band, who compose their own songs, are celebrated for their energetic post-punk/alternative rock style.

Tickets for the gig, which starts at 9pm, cost five euros. All tickets will be entered into a draw with a prize of 50 euros.