Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Gibraltar post-punk band Cedar to perform on the rock. SUR
Concert

Gibraltar post-punk band to rock on the rock

The five-piece band will play their last gig of the year in Gibraltar on Saturday 1 November

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 16:18

The Gibraltar band Cedar are to play their final gig of the year at the Rock on the Rock music venue (41 Town Range) on Saturday 1 November.

The five-piece band, formed in Gibraltar in 2022, have built up a strong following in Gibraltar, and in the UK, performing concerts in Brighton, London and Manchester.

The band, who compose their own songs, are celebrated for their energetic post-punk/alternative rock style.

Tickets for the gig, which starts at 9pm, cost five euros. All tickets will be entered into a draw with a prize of 50 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga university to come up with tourism plan for eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ten-man Malaga CF crush Andorra in spectacular home victory
  3. 3 Fourth blaze in a month in eastern Costa del Sol shanty area
  4. 4 Spain thrill Malaga crowd with demolition of Sweden in Nations League semi-final
  5. 5 Preparations for Christmas and New Year festivities in Torremolinos get under way
  6. 6 The curse continues for Alejandro Davidovich who comes up short in a final again
  7. 7 Juventud de Torremolinos strike twice away to keep dream start alive
  8. 8 2026 Vuelta a España to begin with Monaco time trial on Formula 1 circuit
  9. 9 Norwegian ensemble to bring European Renaissance music to popular Costa del Sol venue
  10. 10 Annual donation to well-known Costa del Sol charity to be used on employment and family project

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar post-punk band to rock on the rock

Gibraltar post-punk band to rock on the rock