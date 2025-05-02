Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Kevin Fortuna's retirement party. SUR
Gibraltar police sergeant retires
Gibraltar police sergeant retires

SUR

Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:29

Sergeant Kevin Fortuna retired from the Royal Gibraltar Police last week after 28 years of service.

The 53-year-oldworked in various departments including Response Teams, CID and Resource Management.

Colleagues celebrated his retirement with a breakfast at the IPA Police Club. Fortuna will return next month as a civilian custody officer for the force.

