Gibraltar police sergeant retires

Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:29
Sergeant Kevin Fortuna retired from the Royal Gibraltar Police last week after 28 years of service.
The 53-year-oldworked in various departments including Response Teams, CID and Resource Management.
Colleagues celebrated his retirement with a breakfast at the IPA Police Club. Fortuna will return next month as a civilian custody officer for the force.
