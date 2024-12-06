Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar police launch Christmas campaign against drink-driving
Law

Gibraltar police launch Christmas campaign against drink-driving

The initiative will see an increased number of RGP officers on the roads during the festive season

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:37

Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police roads policing uUnit launched the Christmas drink drive campaign on Monday this week. The initiative will see an increased number of officers on the roads during the festive season, targeting those who get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“It is hoped the campaign will help keep the Rock’s roads safer during the festive period,” a statement said.

Officers will be carrying out extra patrols along with proactive operations and roadside checks. These will be held at different times, including early morning operations, when drivers could still be impaired from celebrations the night before.

Inspector Daniel Ruffle, of the RGP's roads policing unit, said, “In the run up to Christmas, Gibraltar traditionally sees an increase in drink-driving offences.”

“It’s not our intention to stop people from having fun,” he added.

