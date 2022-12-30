Gibraltar police issue bank fraud warning after money goes missing Customers have no idea how their accounts were being accessed

Customers of NatWest Bank were warned to check their accounts by the Royal Gibraltar Police this week after several people reported that money had gone missing online.

In some cases the amounts were large, with some people telling the police they had lost several thousands of euros.

The customers said they had no idea how the money had gone without their knowledge, and the bank is carrying out an investigation.

On its Twitter account, the RGP posted:

“Please be aware that we’ve received several reports of bank fraud from NatWest Bank holders, where money has been taken from their accounts. Customers are advised to check their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity toNatWest”.