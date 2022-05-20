Gibraltar National Museum Open Day returns on Saturday 21 May The event will be filled with activities for children, including face painting workshops, a treasure hunt and fancy dress competitions

After two years of online events, the Open Day at the Gibraltar National Museum returns tomorrow, Saturday 21 May, from 10am to 6pm. It is aimed to coincide with International Museum Day, on the Saturday closest to 18 May. This year's theme, set by the International Council of Museums, is The Power of Museums.

International Museum Day has been celebrated in Gibraltar since 2002 in the form of an open day, which continues to increase in popularity. It promises to be a fun-filled event with plenty of activities primarily aimed at young people, but also for the young at heart. Children can enjoy face painting, workshops, a treasure hunt and fancy dress competitions. The theme for this year's fancy dress event is simply 'historical'. Participants are asked to register on the day, from 10am to midday.

The Gibraltar National Museum is a fascinating place to visit at any time, and on Open Day it is especially so.