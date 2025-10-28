Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar minister to meet public at mobile health unit drop-in sessions

Free flu vaccines available as Arias-Vasquez invites community feedback on GHA services

SUR in English

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 13:39

The Gibraltar Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, is holding informal community meetings at the mobile health unit this week, offering residents the opportunity to discuss health services while receiving flu vaccinations.

The drop-in sessions will take place on Wednesday, 29 October from 12.15pm to 1pm at Laguna Estate, in the parking area by Forrester House, and on Thursday, 30 October from 9.30am to 11am at the Piazza.

The GHA team will provide flu vaccines at both locations, with no appointment necessary. Members of the public are welcome to attend for vaccination and to speak with the minister about Gibraltar Health Authority services.

The initiative forms part of the minister's efforts to gather direct feedback from residents about their experiences with the GHA. The sessions aim to identify both successful aspects of current services and areas requiring improvement, with feedback contributing to ongoing reform work within the health authority.

The mobile health unit enables healthcare officials to reach residents in their local communities, making health services and ministerial consultation more accessible across Gibraltar.

