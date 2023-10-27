Gibraltar marks the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

Trafalgar Day, the anniversary of the historic battle of the British Navy commanded by Horatio Nelson against the French and Spanish fleets on 21 October 1805, is commemorated around the world.

Gibraltar, where HMS Victory underwent repairs with Nelson's body onboard and where some of the sailors killed in the battle are buried, marked it by laying wreaths at Nelson's statue followed by a religious service.

The event was attended by the Royal Navy's Parade Commander, Chief Petty Officer Brian Morris, the Governor of Gibraltar Vice Admiral Sir David Steel; the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and the Commander of British Forces in Gibraltar, Rear-Admiral Tom Guy.