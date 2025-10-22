Gibraltar's Gibunco literary festival reaches nearly 7 million UK listeners

SUR in English Gibraltar Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 13:27 Share

Gibraltar's annual literary festival has achieved unprecedented media reach this year, with interviews broadcast across more than 100 radio stations throughout the United Kingdom, the Gibraltar Tourist Board has announced.

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025's promotional campaign generated a combined audience of nearly 7 million listeners through strategic broadcasting partnerships. Interviews with three prominent festival participants - royal butler Grant Harrold, dancer Wayne Sleep, and broadcaster John Suchet - were aired across BBC regional stations, reaching an estimated 4 million people.

A pre-recorded interview with Suchet was subsequently syndicated to 110 independent radio stations nationwide, adding a further 2.8 million listeners to the campaign's total reach.

The extensive coverage represents a significant milestone for Gibraltar's cultural profile, demonstrating the territory's growing appeal beyond its traditional tourism markets.

"The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival has once again demonstrated the Rock's unique ability to attract acclaimed authors, journalists, broadcasters and performers," said Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism Christian Santos. "The reach achieved across the UK highlights the festival's success and reinforces Gibraltar's position as a destination that celebrates culture, creativity and connection."

The festival continues to draw international talent to the British Overseas Territory, positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Africa. The Gibraltar Tourist Board, working alongside Gibraltar Cultural Services and partner organisations, has successfully leveraged the event to promote the Rock as a hub for arts and culture, attracting visitors through its rich history and welcoming community.