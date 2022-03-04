Gibraltar implements measures in support of Ukraine Apart from gestures such as lighting the castle in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, the government has banned Russian planes and ships

"We are small but we want to do our bit as far as we can," Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo said on Twitter this week, as he announced that people with friends and family in Ukraine could now post letters, registered mail and parcels to them free of charge. The Royal Gibraltar Post Office has also waived postal charges on humanitarian aid parcels weighing less than five kilos.

The government began to show its support for Ukraine last Friday when it flew the country's flag over No. 6 Convent Place (Gibraltar's equivalent to 10 Downing Street) for the weekend and then illuminated the Moorish castle in its blue and yellow colours every night.

The government has also made it possible for Ukrainian refugees to enter Gibraltar by waiving the requirement for an entry permit for those with a valid multiple entry Schengen visa, and said it would no longer allow Russian nationals to enter without a valid visa.

It also asked all satellite and TV providers not to broadcast Russia today, describing it as "a mouthpiece for the Kremlin" and has banned Russian aircraft from its airspace and prohibited Russian ships from using its port.

On Thursday local people decided to show their support for Ukraine by organising a March for Peace, which set off from the Piazza at 5.30pm. This was not an official demonstration, but the Government did express its support.