Gibraltar Health Authority launches anti-tobacco campaign

SUR in English Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 13:37 Share

Gibraltar Health Authority has launched a campaign encouraging smokers to give up their habit, emphasising that health benefits begin almost immediately after quitting.

The coordinated effort centres on a straightforward message: stopping smoking today leads to rapid improvements in personal health. Within 48 hours of quitting, carbon monoxide levels in the body drop, blood pressure regulates, and lung function begins to improve. Long-term benefits include reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, along with enhanced overall quality of life.

The GHA has made various resources available to support those wanting to quit, including specially recorded podcasts. Participants in the anti-smoking campaign will receive free one-to-one support through the GHA Smoking Cessation Service, nicotine replacement therapy and quitting aids, educational materials on healthy habits and relapse prevention, and access to community support groups. Success stories will be shared through social media platforms.

Smokers interested in participating can register by contacting the GHA Smoking Cessation Service at 20052241, speaking to their GP for a referral, or visiting the GHA website at https://www.gha.gi/public-health/smoking/. Updates, success stories, and motivational tips will be shared on the GHA's official social media pages.

Medical evidence indicates that smokers who abstain for 28 days are five times more likely to quit permanently. The GHA's smoking cessation clinic combines different strategies with a multidisciplinary care approach, and the Mobile Health Unit has proven valuable in community engagement. An increasing number of former smokers are now bringing friends and relatives to the clinic.