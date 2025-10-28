Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Health

Gibraltar Health Authority launches anti-tobacco campaign

The campaign emphasises that while quitting is challenging, it is achievable with proper support, and the benefits begin almost immediately after stopping

SUR in English

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 13:37

Gibraltar Health Authority has launched a campaign encouraging smokers to give up their habit, emphasising that health benefits begin almost immediately after quitting.

The coordinated effort centres on a straightforward message: stopping smoking today leads to rapid improvements in personal health. Within 48 hours of quitting, carbon monoxide levels in the body drop, blood pressure regulates, and lung function begins to improve. Long-term benefits include reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, along with enhanced overall quality of life.

The GHA has made various resources available to support those wanting to quit, including specially recorded podcasts. Participants in the anti-smoking campaign will receive free one-to-one support through the GHA Smoking Cessation Service, nicotine replacement therapy and quitting aids, educational materials on healthy habits and relapse prevention, and access to community support groups. Success stories will be shared through social media platforms.

Smokers interested in participating can register by contacting the GHA Smoking Cessation Service at 20052241, speaking to their GP for a referral, or visiting the GHA website at https://www.gha.gi/public-health/smoking/. Updates, success stories, and motivational tips will be shared on the GHA's official social media pages.

Medical evidence indicates that smokers who abstain for 28 days are five times more likely to quit permanently. The GHA's smoking cessation clinic combines different strategies with a multidisciplinary care approach, and the Mobile Health Unit has proven valuable in community engagement. An increasing number of former smokers are now bringing friends and relatives to the clinic.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga university to come up with tourism plan for eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ten-man Malaga CF crush Andorra in spectacular home victory
  3. 3 Spain thrill Malaga crowd with demolition of Sweden in Nations League semi-final
  4. 4 The curse continues for Alejandro Davidovich who comes up short in a final again
  5. 5 Preparations for Christmas and New Year festivities in Torremolinos get under way
  6. 6 Fourth blaze in a month in eastern Costa del Sol shanty area
  7. 7 Juventud de Torremolinos strike twice away to keep dream start alive
  8. 8 Norwegian ensemble to bring European Renaissance music to popular Costa del Sol venue
  9. 9 2026 Vuelta a España to begin with Monaco time trial on Formula 1 circuit
  10. 10 Annual donation to well-known Costa del Sol charity to be used on employment and family project

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar Health Authority launches anti-tobacco campaign

Gibraltar Health Authority launches anti-tobacco campaign