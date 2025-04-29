Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
The agreement establishes a modernised framework for public refuse services, ensuring efficiency and workforce security

SUR in English

Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 12:42

The government of Gibraltar has reached a landmark agreement with the union Unite and Gibraltar Industrial Cleaners (GIC) that will usher in a new era for the territory’s public sector refuse collection services. The deal introduces revised working terms that modernise operations, improve efficiency, and deliver significant taxpayer savings—while preserving essential public services and safeguarding jobs.

The agreement follows months of constructive dialogue between the parties, with a shared focus on updating outdated systems and addressing the practical challenges of delivering high-quality public services. It is seen as a progressive step toward streamlining Gibraltar’s waste management strategy.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, praised the outcome of the negotiations, saying: "This agreement not only safeguards refuse collection services and the wellbeing of GIC workers but also generates substantial savings for the taxpayer. It is the result of a detailed consultation process, mutual goodwill, and a shared commitment to creating a system that works for both workers and the public. I am very proud of the work done by the Government and Unite in delivering this agreement, which will provide for benefits across the board and has enabled us to take matters forward generationally in the context of the collection of refuse in Gibraltar."

Unite’s Branch Coordinating Official, Christian Duo, also welcomed the agreement, highlighting its long-term significance: "Our aim throughout this negotiation has been to protect and preserve quality public sector employment, not just for today’s workforce, but for future generations. Together, we have worked constructively to achieve a win-win outcome for all parties involved."

surinenglish Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement