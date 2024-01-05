Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A previous Kings parade in Gibraltar. File photo
Gibraltar gets set to welcome the Three Kings tonight for a festive parade
Gibraltar

Gibraltar gets set to welcome the Three Kings tonight for a festive parade

Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthazar will be taking part in a cavalcade from Casemates Square at 7.30pm

SUR in English

Gibraltar.

Friday, 5 January 2024, 13:35

Excitement is mounting among children on the Rock - and many grown-ups as well - as the Three Kings will be arriving this evening (Friday 5 January). Not just a visit reserved for children in Spain but across the border in Gibraltar as well, Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthazar will be taking part in a cavalcade from 7.30pm onwards.

This will start from Casemates Square and end at the John Mackintosh Hall. Cavalcade organisers will start giving out sweets along the route at 7pm.

Police are warning spectators to get behind the barriers at 6.45pm to clear a way for the floats and suggesting that there will be fewer crowds at the southern end of the route, away from Casemates Square. Road closures will be in place across parts of the Rock for several hours, police said.

