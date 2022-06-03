Gibraltar, flying the flag for Pride Month The rainbow flag will be flown in different places in Gibraltar this month, and a Pride March has been organised on 25 June

June 1st marks the start of Pride Month and the LGBTQ rainbow flag will be seen flying in different places in Gibraltar in the next few weeks.

The flag was hoisted at No. 6 Convent Place, Gibraltar's equivalent of 10 Downing Street, and at the land frontier on Wednesday, June 1st, and will be flown there again on 28th and 30th.

They can also be seen all month outside St Bernard's Hospital, the Care Agency and the Royal Gibraltar Police headquarters at New Mole House.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, is displaying a flag in her office and at the Ministry of Equality and will continue to do so for the duration of the month.

Gibraltar's iconic Moorish castle also glowed with the rainbow colours on Wednesday night, and will do so again on 25th to mark the Pride March on that day which has been organised by the LGBTQ+ committee and is supported by the government.

The march will start in the morning at Casemates Square, and there will also be information stands in the square.

The Gibraltar government has celebrated Pride every year since being elected in 2011.