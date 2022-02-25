Gibraltar flies the Ukrainian flag, bans Russia Today and will no longer accept Russian nationals without a valid visa In a statement, the government expressed its solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression

The Gibraltar government has taken action in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, beginning with the removal of Russian nationals who hold valid multiple entry Schengen Visas from the list of people who are authorised to enter and remain in Gibraltar for a limited period without the need for a valid entry permit. From now on Russian nationals will not be able to enter Gibraltar without a valid visa.

The chief minister has also requested that all satellite and cable TV providers in Gibraltar suspend the broadcasting of all Russia Today services in Gibraltar. In a statement, Fabian Picardo said: “HM Government of Gibraltar has in recent years pursued a policy of non-engagement with Russia Today as a result of their well-known stance of acting as a mouthpiece for the Kremlin. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine now means that Russia Today will become a dangerous source of disinformation that Gibraltar cannot accept on its networks. I am grateful to Gibraltar’s satellite and cable TV providers for their timely support and corporation on this important matter”.

And the flag of Ukraine is flying over No. 6 Convent Place (Gibraltar’s equivalent to 10 Downing Street) this weekend, as a mark of the government and people of Gibraltar’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. The statement from the government said that “Gibraltar condemns the unforgivable and unprecedented actions by Russia in the strongest of terms. Gibraltar’s thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of Ukraine at this dark hour”.