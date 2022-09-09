Gibraltar culture, making a name for itself in UK as part of the National Day celebrations Their exposure comes at the hand of different exhibitions and cultural events that have taken place recently

The work of artists, writers and creators from Gibraltar is slowly but surely becoming familiar in the UK, thanks to exhibitions and cultural events which have been taking place recently.

One of these is an exhibition which is currently running at Bermondsey Project Space, exploring the meaning of Gibraltar: Our Sacred Earth, Our Sense of Place, with works in a variety of formats from Lorraine Buhagiar, Shane Dalmedo, Naomi Duarte, Leslie Gaduzo, Alan Perez, Monica Popham, Sebastian Rodriguez, Karl Ullger and Zulaika Vallance. These artists are well-known locally and some have won major competitions.

The curator, Philippa Beale, explained the theme of the exhibition by saying that: "For the Gibraltarian their place is the 'Rock', which nurtures their physical selves and their culture, which is sacred to them". The display, which was officially opened by Gibraltar's Minister for Culture, Professor John Cortes, can be seen until 24 September.

Also this week, on Monday evening the Gibraltar Cultural Soirée took place at the Tower Theatre in Stoke Newington. This packed-out event was a celebration of Gibraltarian identity through the artistic expressions of Gibraltarian musicians, poets, novelists and creators, most of whom are resident in the UK.