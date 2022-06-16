Gibraltar couple due in court tomorrow charged with money laundering offences Dale Villa, 41, is individually charged with five offences and one joint offence with his wife Angelina, 38. The couple are to appear in the Magistrates Court on Friday 17 June

The Royal Gibraltar Police have announced that, after a protracted and complex money laundering investigation, officers from their Economic Crime Unit have charged a local man and his wife for a number of offences. They have been named as Dale Villa, 41, and Angelina Villa, 38.

During an early part of the investigation, the ECU seized a luxury motor yacht called Nike Net which is registered to Dale Villa and valued at approximately £295,000.

Following searches at the couple's home, the police also confiscated 207,000 euros in cash.

Dale Villa has been singly charged with knowing about and concerned in the exportation of a commercial quantity of tobacco from Gibraltar without the authority of an export licence; a breach of a tobacco retail licence; the use of approximately £15 million worth of criminal property; possession of criminal property, namely the motor vessel Nike Net; and being concerned in an arrangement which facilitated the acquisition , retention, use or control of criminal property (motor vessel Nike Net) by another.

He was also charged jointly with Angelina Villa with one count of possession of 207,000 euros of criminal property.

Worked closely with Spanish police

As part of this investigation, the RGP worked closely with the Guardia Civil in their efforts to tackle cross-border organised crime.

The defendents have been released on bail and are due to appear in the Gibraltar Magistrates Court on Friday 17 June.