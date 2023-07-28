Gibraltar completes removal of the OS 35 wreck, sunk in August 2022

L. V. Compartir Copiar enlace

The Port of Gibraltar has confirmed that the Fjord, the heavy transport vessel carrying the wreckage of the OS 35 bulk carrier, left Gibraltar in the early hours of Friday morning, 28 July.

This ends the process of refloating and removing the OS 35, which sank at the end of August 2022 after an accident with another ship some 400 metres off the coast.

In a statement on Friday, the Captain of the Port of Gibraltar, John Ghio, said that the "long and challenging operation to remove the wreck of the OS 35 from Gibraltar has been brought to a safe conclusion". He expressed his gratitude to all those involved from the outset, such as the dedicated staff of the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Department of the Environment, partner agencies and NGOs, "our counterparts within the Spanish authorities and stakeholders across the border, as well as the contractors Koole".

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said that "the Gibraltar Port Authority and, in particular, the Harbour Master's Office, deserve the recognition of the Government of Gibraltar for the excellent work they have done to resolve the OS 35 problem".

"Not least, I'd like to express my gratitude to the public, particularly the residents and users of Catalan Bay, for their understanding at each stage of this long and delicate process," he added.

"From inception of the incident to the final removal of the wreck their work has been praised throughout the industry and from across the frontier and across the Bay," said Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo, adding, "Our frequent critics have become our partners in dealing with the issues that have arisen and that international support and recognition has been remarkable."

Furthermore, Picardo praised Captain John Ghio who "has kept the media, the community as a whole, residents of Catalan Bay as well as the municipal and port authorities across the Campo de Gibraltar fully informed of all steps being taken and all mitigation measures being taken to minimise pollution."