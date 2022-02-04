Gibraltar artists are holding a collective exhibition in La Línea from Friday The display is called 'Memoria y Deseo' and will show off the work of 16 Gibrlatarian until the end of March

A date for the diary: next Friday, 11 February, sees the opening of an exhibition called Memoria y Deseo (Memory and Desire), on the third floor of the Casa de la Cultura in La Línea de la Concepción. Sixteen artists from Gibraltar will be showing their works, and the exhibition will continue until 27 March.

Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga of the Gibraltar-based multidisciplinary art collective Kitchen Studios, says that cross-border collaboration is important and that there is a lot to learn from artists onboth sides of the border.

The opening of the exhibition, at which the artists will be present, will be at 8pm.