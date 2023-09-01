Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Gas Venus oil spill. SUR
Gas Venus ship captain fined for fuel spill off the Rock
Gas Venus ship captain fined for fuel spill off the Rock

A Korean man has been fined 20,000 pounds (23,300 euros) following an oil spill in the Bay of Gibraltar at the start of August

Friday, 1 September 2023, 16:17

A Korean man has been fined 20,000 pounds (23,300 euros) following an oil spill in the Bay of Gibraltar at the start of August.

Kim Sangsob, 56, captain of tanker Gas Venus, was sentenced in Gibraltar magistrates' court on Tuesday morning this week after pleading guilty to charges related to allowing an oil spill and causing environmental damage.

