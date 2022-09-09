Further meetings in UK over EU negotiations Conversations were held on Tuesday in London to further examine future relations between the Rock and the EU

Gibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo, deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia and attorney general Michael Llamas flew to London on Tuesday for further meetings regarding Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU.

These were technical talks which have been continuing through the summer, rather than formal negotiations. The next round of official negotiations is expected to take place later this month.

The Gibraltar delegation also held a meeting with the new foreign secretary, James Cleverly, In a message on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Picardo said it had been a really good meeting and they were looking forward to continuing to work closely together towards a sovereignty-safe Treaty.