Former Gibraltar Commissioner of Police charged with sexual assault Ian McGrail was arrested at his home this Thursday morning, 13 April, in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a female police officer in 2018

Gibraltar’s former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The Royal Gibraltar Police issued a statement this Thursday afternoon, 13 April, confirming Mr McGrail had been arrested in the morning at his home address.

The alleged offence took place at the New Mole House Police Station while Mr McGrail was the Commissioner of Police. He retired in 2020.

Senior Investigating Officer John McVea said: “Further to information received, I was asked by the Commissioner of Police to lead an independent criminal investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a female police officer in 2018.

“The allegation was against the former Commissioner of Police, Mr Ian McGrail. Shortly before 7am this morning, Mr McGrail was arrested at his home on suspicion of sexual assault.”

Mr McGrail was taken to New Mole House Police Station for questioning and was charged. He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday 14 April.

Mr McGrail was previously arrested in March in connection with a public enquiry regarding a data breach.