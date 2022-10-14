UK foreign secretary James Cleverly reiterates commitment to Gibraltar-EU Treaty

The subject of Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU and the ongoing negotiations for a UK-EU Treaty to that effect were discussed by the UK's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly and his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares at an event in Oxford this week. The meeting was not part of the official negotiations, but Gibraltar's chief minister and deputy chief minister had worked closely with the Foreign Secretary beforehand. The discussion was about UK-Spanish relations in general, but in view of the fact that the negotiations have been taking place for a year and are reportedly progressing well, it was clear that the matter would be raised.

Later, both men took to Twitter to post about their meeting, with Cleverly saying he had reiterated the UK's commitment to a mutually beneficial agreement over Gibraltar and Albares saying Spain wants a relationship with the UK which is mutually beneficial to all their citizens.