Flags, fireworks and flowers for Gibraltar's National Day The Rock celebrated the anniversary of its first sovereignty referendum in 1967 on 10 September

The celebrations for Gibraltar's National Day last Saturday were coloured red and white, the Gibraltarian community colours.

Huge crowds formed in Casemates Square to hear the speech by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who, while paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, also remembered those who have died in the Moroccan earthquake.

Events also included a procession of boats organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) on 9 September which included a floral tribute at the statue of Our Lady of Europe.

National Day commemorates Gibraltar’s first sovereignty referendum in 1967, when Gibraltarian voters were asked whether they wished to become part of Spain or have self-government and continue under British sovereignty.