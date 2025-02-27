Five-month suspension for the inspector who imposed controls at the Gibraltar border

L.V. Thursday, 27 February 2025, 11:44 Compartir

The Directorate General of Police has imposed a disciplinary sanction of five and a half months' suspension from employment and pay on the chief inspector of the Gibraltar border post who caused several days of queues at the border by imposing controls by stamping passports.

The sanction followed the opening of three proceedings for very serious offences , two for disobedience by not informing their superiors and a third related to the allegedly unauthorised use of a radio frequency antenna.

The sanction without employment and salary for five months has already been notified and is immediately applicable, although as it is a disciplinary measure it can be appealed.

At the same time, the police inspector has denounced his superiors in a court of law in Cádiz as he understands that they were not correctly applying the border control , in application of the Schengen regulations after Brexit, which is why he demanded that they give him the instructions in writing.

Pending the conclusion of negotiations on Gibraltar after Brexit, residents of the British colony are not limited in their time in Spain and are not required to have a passport, a situation that is reciprocal for Spanish workers who cross to the Rock every day.