First Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Gibraltar The group of four women and three children were supported throughout their journey by the Office for Civil Contingencies

The first group of refugees from Ukraine, four women and three children, arrived safely in Gibraltar yesterday, Tuesday 8 March. The women are linked to Gibraltar through a Gibraltar-registered company: they either worked for the company from Ukraine or have family members who work for it in Gibraltar.

The Office for Civil Contingencies supported them throughout their journey, including obtaining travel documents for them and assisting with logistical arrangements, and are providing temporary accommodation at the Europa Retreat Centre until further arrangements can be made.

The chief minister, Fabian Picardo, said he was very happpy to have been able to safely welcome the first cohort of Ukraine nationals to Gibraltar, and he thanked the OCC for their "excellent work".

"It has now been 13 days since Russia began its unnecessary and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the effects of which are felt deeply around the world," he said. "The government of Gibraltar remains fully committed to enforcingsanctions against Russia and standing with Ukraine in every way we can".